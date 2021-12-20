 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $154,900

Affordable 3 BR, 1 BA home on over 1 acre in Stuarts Draft. Enjoy beautiful views from your front porch. Possibility of an additional bedroom with the conversion of the small office and den which both have closets. This home is ready for it's new owners TLC and updates. Close to Hershey, Target Hollister & McKee. Come see the potential at this property.

