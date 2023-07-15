This new home for rent is a true gem. Built in 2022 it offers the perfect blend of modernity and comfort. With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, it provides ample space for you and your loved ones to create lasting memories.Upon entering, you'll be greeted by the beautiful carpeted floors that exude warmth and coziness.The luxury vinyl plank flooring in the common areas adds a touch of sophistication and is easy to maintain. The ceramic tile in the bathrooms not only looks elegant but also ensures durability.One of the standout features of this home is the laundry room, complete with a washer and dryer. No more trips to the laundromat or cramped laundry spaces. You can conveniently take care of your laundry needs right at home.The back deck is the perfect spot to unwind and enjoy outdoor activities. Whether you're grilling up a delicious meal or hosting a gathering with friends and family, this deck provides the ideal setting for all your entertaining needs.Located in a quiet subdivision, you'll have the luxury of enjoying peaceful surroundings and breathtaking mountain views. The convenience of easy access to highways 81 and 64 ensures that commuting and exploring the surrounding areas is a breeze.