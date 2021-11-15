 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $219,900

What an amazing home! All the hard work has been done. This home features a newer roof, oil furnace and oil tank, replacement windows and doors, lower front door and side door steps with new railing. and new Air Conditioning! All of this and a .70 acre lot! Red Storage Barn and Silver Barn both convey. Room for a few goats or maybe a horse! The inside has hardwood floors in the bedrooms and living room and just needs a tiny bit of TLC to perfection! Pick out your paint color and make it your own! Home sold as is where is. Home Inspection for buyer purchases only.

