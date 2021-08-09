3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $219,900

This light-filled Stuarts Draft cutie in Riverheads school district is ready for its new owners! Beautifully renovated home with hardwood flooring and waterproof luxury vinyl throughout! Offering over 1/2 acre in the County, with a very private backyard and two storage buildings on property! This home has a full unfinished, tall ceiling basement for all of your storage needs. Two wood burning fireplaces included, one in the living room and one in the basement. The sunroom provides a secondary living space, all with one level living. This home features a newer roof, beautifully renovated kitchen with butcher block countertops, double paned vinyl clad windows, fresh paint and central heat and air. Paved drive for off street parking and a carport are included as well. Come see today!