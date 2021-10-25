 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $224,900

3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $224,900

3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $224,900

Fantastic find for the first time home buyer OR those looking to downsize! Convenient, cozy, comfy, and nestled next to the National Forest this cutie has plenty to offer. It's convenient to schools, grocery stores, drug stores, retail, the hospital, and interstate. This neat one level living home makes it a great choice for young and old alike! Schedule your appointment today! New roof and 6" guttering with leaf guards, less than two years ago entire house was painted along with replacing of carpet and tile in bathroom and kitchen, furnace handler less than three years old, all new appliances

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Public forum highlights differences between 20th District candidates John Avoli, Randall Wolf
Government

Public forum highlights differences between 20th District candidates John Avoli, Randall Wolf

  • Updated

With election day just weeks away, the Staunton Branch of the NAACP held a public forum Monday night at the Booker T. Washington Community Center in Staunton. Republican Delegate John Avoli and Democratic nominee Randall Wolf, the two candidates who are currently running for Delegate of Virginia’s 20th District, engaged in an hour-long discussion covering several local topics.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert