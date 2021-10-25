3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $224,900

Fantastic find for the first time home buyer OR those looking to downsize! Convenient, cozy, comfy, and nestled next to the National Forest this cutie has plenty to offer. It's convenient to schools, grocery stores, drug stores, retail, the hospital, and interstate. This neat one level living home makes it a great choice for young and old alike! Schedule your appointment today! New roof and 6" guttering with leaf guards, less than two years ago entire house was painted along with replacing of carpet and tile in bathroom and kitchen, furnace handler less than three years old, all new appliances