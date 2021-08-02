Growing family or downsizing? Either way, this Stuarts Draft one-level ranch is perfect for your next home purchase! With nearly 1/3 of an acre and a fenced-in back yard nestled against a wooded backdrop with National Forest nearby, this 3BR/2BA offers peace and quiet in the popular Ridgeview Acres subdivision. A large open family room with vaulted ceilings leads to the kitchen with breakfast nook. Huge master suite and private bath awaits the new owner, and storage galore with multiple closets and pull-down attic access from the 2 car garage. All this home needs is a fresh coat of paint to match your personal style and decorating touches to make it Home Sweet Home!
3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $229,900
