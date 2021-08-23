3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $232,500

MOTIVATED SELLER! BRING OFFERS! Charm, convenience, space, location...this charming farmhouse in the popular Riverheads district has it all! Ten foot ceilings, large rooms, updates galore, room inside and out are all a part of this cozy and comfortable home! Updates include new downstairs bathroom, new a/c and heat pump, new paint, new kitchen flooring, vinyl wrapped porch railings, and more! Newly fenced in back yard keeps pets and children enclosed! Come see for yourself! You'll be glad you did! Downstairs den presently being used as a playroom could be made into a main floor bedroom.