3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $235,000

Beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with convenient one level living! MOVE IN READY!!! Remodeled kitchen with granite counters and all new appliances. Remodeled baths, New roof, new HVAC. Freshly painted throughout. LVP flooring . Eat-in kitchen space with cabinets galore. Shaded lot and large deck off of kitchen for lots of entertaining. Located on a cul-de-sac with little traffic in sought after Brookmill subdivision just minutes from McKee & Target, Hollister and Hershey. Two large storage buildings convey (but as-is).

