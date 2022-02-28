Cozy and convenient ranch home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Brookmill subdivision in Stuarts Draft. This home has 3 total bedrooms. Two average bedrooms and a large master which can accommodate a king bed with its own full bath! A converted family room and formal living room round out this great home. The kitchen features newer appliances and room enough for a 4 person table. The lot is partially fenced with an above ground pool and BIG storage building in the back. Call your agent today for a tour as this wont last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $244,900
