3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $249,900

Nestled on 1.6 acres of Augusta County land with quality and detail leaving nothing to be desired... Walk through the main door and instantly be greeted with wood ceilings & shiplap walls throughout. The main floor offers an open & cozy living room that has multiple window features and a woodstove to keep you warm & toasty during the winter months. Eat-in kitchen features butcherblock counters, tasteful white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a farmhouse sink. Master bedroom and full bath are conveniently located on the main floor. Travel up the dreamy, spiral staircase to the second floor that boasts 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath and laundry area. Ready to entertain? The partial wrap around deck has your covered.. Take in the scenery and surrounding private acreage while you grill and chill or simply kick off your boots and relax. Storage shed is perfect for extra storage needs. This home is sure to check off ALL your boxes...Your search ends HERE!