3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $249,900

Augusta County, Spacious Tri-Level! Located in the desired Ridgeview Acres neighborhood, the main level offers a living room with hardwood floors, freshly painted walls and knotty pine ceilings throughout, updated eat-in kitchen with extra cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and mudroom. Upper level boasts 3 bedrooms including a large master suite with attached bathroom and private walk-out deck and additional full bath. The lower level offers a large family room, half bath and a 1-car garage that works great for extra storage needs. The back deck and large yard offers the perfect place for outdoor entertaining. Don't miss out...Welcome Home!

