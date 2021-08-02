3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $249,900

Just look at this Beautiful Cape Cod with a 2 car garage for under $250K!! Make your appointment to preview this property as soon as possible because it will not last long. This is a spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home located on a lot that has a park like setting and is on a cul-de-sac in the desired Stuarts Draft school district. The master bedroom is located on the main level, has a large walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom. You will enjoy the gas log fireplace in the winter and the screened porch in the summer. This home has great flow, offers one level living and large rooms to accommodate all of your needs. Let's not forget about the rocking chair front porch where you can unwind after a long day. Bring your decorating ideas, roll up your sleeves and make this amazing home yours!!