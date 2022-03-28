HOME as last! Sweet brick cutie nestled in at the end of a low traffic st in a quiet Stuarts Draft location! BRICK home offering one level living on a full basement! Renovated with fresh style from the bright WHITE kitchen & gleaming hardwood floors to sliding barn door and oversized trim... you will fall head over heels! Offering 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, OPEN great room AND a wonderful rec room in the basement too, there is plenty of space here for everyone! Full basement gives ample storage OR room for future expansion! Manicured lawn, oversized paved parking and even a carport for rainy days! Level mostly fenced backyard with a storage building! WALK to Stuarts Draft park just around the corner! Just move right in and ENJOY!
3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $259,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
You come back to church and learn a little bit more. You open your Bible and learn a little bit more. You participate in missions and discover a little bit more. Mystery is coming back to God, back to Scripture, back to the Great Unknown and discovering it’s “endlessly knowable.”
For several years, the city of Waynesboro has worked to add a 107-acre site on North Winchester Avenue east of downtown and carrying a majesti…
Virginia taxpayers will likely see a one-time rebate when the Virginia General Assembly agrees on a final state budget in the next couple of weeks.
Augusta County Board of Supervisors vote against holding public hearing for police body and dash cameras
Supervisors said they didn't have enough information to field questions from the public about the purchase of cameras for the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Employees of the Stuarts Draft Hershey plant overwhelmingly rejected joining a union on Thursday.
The Board of Supervisors passed a resolution on Wednesday celebrating the five women who have served on the board.
Monticello starter Landon Ham limited Wilson Memorial to just two hits in six shutout innings.
Bomb-making materials, partial IED, smoke bombs and firework mortars seized last week from home in Richmond suburbs
“A large locked safe was in the downstairs laundry room behind a fridge built into the wall,” an affidavit attached to the warrant read. “Wires were coming through the wall going towards the safe. Numerous firearms were in the common areas of the house in plain view. Illegal narcotics were also in plain view throughout the house.”
Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp unveiled a fiscal year 2023 budget of just over $57 million Tuesday that is almost 5 percent higher than the current budget.
"That final spot was taken away from me because of the NCAA's decision to let someone who is not a biological female swimmer compete," Gyorgy wrote.