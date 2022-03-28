3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $259,900

HOME as last! Sweet brick cutie nestled in at the end of a low traffic st in a quiet Stuarts Draft location! BRICK home offering one level living on a full basement! Renovated with fresh style from the bright WHITE kitchen & gleaming hardwood floors to sliding barn door and oversized trim... you will fall head over heels! Offering 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, OPEN great room AND a wonderful rec room in the basement too, there is plenty of space here for everyone! Full basement gives ample storage OR room for future expansion! Manicured lawn, oversized paved parking and even a carport for rainy days! Level mostly fenced backyard with a storage building! WALK to Stuarts Draft park just around the corner! Just move right in and ENJOY!