Updated and well maintained home with a beautifully landscaped yard, large deck and fenced raised bed gardens. This beautiful home offers 3 bedroom and 2 baths, attached two car garage under and paved driveway. Recent updates include hardwood floors in the living area, tiled baths and tiled family room, new vanity in hall bath, and new hot water heater. This home is move in ready.
3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $260,000
