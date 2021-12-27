3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $264,900

One level living in the Stuarts Draft area, convenient to I81 & I64, healthcare, shopping and schools. This lovely home, renovated inside just a year ago, has three bedrooms and two full baths. The kitchen features white kitchen cabinets and all stainless appliances, including refrigerator. Plank flooring, newly installed carpet and fresh paint offer a fresh clean appearance. The laundry room with shelving includes an installed washer and dryer. Enjoy grilling on the new deck just off the open kitchen/dining/living area. Both full baths offer nice vanities, sinks and faucets. The main bedroom has a connecting bath and the two additional bedrooms share the hall bath. A long front porch welcomes guests to your new home. Virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=tHkuWEXwn6v