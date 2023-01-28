3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $264,900

So nice!! This newly built home is ready for some memories. Walk into the open, spacious livingroom/diningroom/kitchen combo. The kitchen boasts with white cabinets with two "lazy susans," granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (microwave is on order). The deck off the kitchen is the perfect place to unwind from the day. Walk down the hall to the sizable two bedrooms, a full bath, and the large master bedroom with an on-suite. Close to Shenandoah Acres, other parks, and minutes from Rt 340. There are a few items to be installed that are currently on order (crawl space door and window screens),and seeding and straw will be put down (weather has made the ground squishy and muddy-straw blowing machine will get stuck the mud). One year builder warranty included. Schedule your showing today, this won't last long!!