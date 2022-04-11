3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $265,000

Beautiful home located in the Brookmill subdivision, great for commuting, shopping and close to schools. This home features a living room and large kitchen dining combination room on the main level with walk out to a rear deck for entertaining or dining. Upper level has a nice master bedroom/bath, 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Lower walkout level has a large family room and laundry area and plumbing in place for a third bathroom. The fully fenced backyard is great for pets or children with a storage building and a built in playset.