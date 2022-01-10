 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $267,000

3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $267,000

Wonderful custom built home in a park like setting, corner lot with mountain views! One level living, in the desirable Stuarts Draft, Forest Springs neighborhood! A level over 1/2 acre lot with a privacy fence encompassing the back yard creating the perfect entertainment space! Bring the kids and the pup! The two car attached garage gives you plenty of storage and space for parking. The back yard has a nice shed for all of your gardening tools as well. Come see this well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home today! It does offer a ramp for handicapped accessibility as well. Something for everyone!

