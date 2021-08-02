3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $269,900

What a beautiful retreat! From driving up the country lane enjoying the gorgeous views of farmland and mountains to the secluded mountain retreat at the base of the Blue Ridge, this quaint home is located on a dead end lane, and surrounded by nature! Enjoy the sounds of the woods, and your very own stretch of Fall Rock Creek babbling along your property. Passive solar sunroom that virtually you can use year round! Copper Roofed storage sheds, trellised rear porch, and yes a HOT tub to enjoy your moments at home. The stone fireplace is gas now but could be a wood burning fireplace for cozy winter days. This is NOT your typical double wide, 2x6 walls and special roof trusses make this property feel like the quality that has been put into it! The current owner has put his heart into this property and it shows ! George Washington National forest trails are nearby and offer you the Mountains as your playground. Do not miss this gem!