3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $269,900

ONE OWNER HOME. Gorgeous Tri Level. Move in ready . Well kept. Gorgeous landscaping Wonderful deck to relax after a hard day at work. Setting is very private and romantic. Large Livingroom, and great room. Very nice master bedroom. New roof in 2019. New High Efficiency Gas Forced Air Heat in 2018. Stained the cedar siding and deck in 2021. Stainless appliances. Gas Water heater. HOME OFFICE AND EXTENDED UTILITY ROOM WITH NEW UTILITY SINK.