3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $275,000

Your search is over! One level townhouse in the counties hottest new development, Stone Valley! A neighborhood famous for MOUNTAIN VIEWS, enjoy this sweet little secret! Better then new with gleaming hardwoods & sparkling granite, it truly is a breath of fresh air! Filled with lots of natural light (since it is a end unit) making it a very cozy home! Open floor plan with gas logs ideal for entertaining! Great corner lot with a fenced level lot & storage building too! 2 car garage.. Community offering sidewalks, pool, clubhouse and VIEWS!! Sell the mower, forget the snow shovel and come claim this home and LIFESTYLE fast!