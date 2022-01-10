 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $275,000

You'll find comfortable, one level living in this 3 bed, 2 full bath ranch home that sets on over 2 Acres! Great backyard for entertaining... make this space your own, your at home escape! Endless possibilities! New roof, new stove, dishwasher & water heater! The front lawn has an automatic watering system installed.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert