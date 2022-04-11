 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $279,900

3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $279,900

HERE IT IS! Super rare opportunity to purchase this Stuarts Draft beauty! Prime location, just minutes from the town of Stuarts Draft and all the shopping and eats that Waynesboro has to offer. You and your family will enjoy that large fenced yard, large rooms, the eat-in kitchen and large two care garage. Get that old country feel with a newer home that is set to last you for years to come! It wont last long! Don't miss out!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert