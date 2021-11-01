 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $279,900

Make this picturesque Country Cape Cod your HOME!!! This rare gem has it all. Updated kitchen with granite counters and large pantry. Spacious master features an en suite and walk-in closet. Enjoy mountain views while on the giant 12x23 deck, perfect for entertaining! A huge bonus of a large fenced lawn too! Energy-efficient windows, new gas furnace (2019) with a smart thermostat. Cozy up to the beautiful gas fireplace just in time for winter! The home boasts tons of storage - plus a bonus room! Home is in pristine condition. Your chance to live in the sought-after Season Ridge community!

