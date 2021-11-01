Make this picturesque Country Cape Cod your HOME!!! This rare gem has it all. Updated kitchen with granite counters and large pantry. Spacious master features an en suite and walk-in closet. Enjoy mountain views while on the giant 12x23 deck, perfect for entertaining! A huge bonus of a large fenced lawn too! Energy-efficient windows, new gas furnace (2019) with a smart thermostat. Cozy up to the beautiful gas fireplace just in time for winter! The home boasts tons of storage - plus a bonus room! Home is in pristine condition. Your chance to live in the sought-after Season Ridge community!
3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $279,900
