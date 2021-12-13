 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $285,000

Convenience!! Privacy!! Room to enjoy outside living on a huge deck and big yard yet close to Stuarts Draft and to I-81? If this is what you are looking for in an affordable 3 Bdrm 2 Bath Home in Stuarts Draft with a great 1.4 Acre Lot, then this is IT! This home has brand new flooring in all 3 bdrms, hallway and living room. Kitchen is tiled. Kitchen Appliances are Frigidaire Gallery! For those chilly nights, there are gas logs in the gorgeous rock fireplace in the living room. Don't wait! This one won't last long!!

The Wayne Theatre looks to spread Christmas spirit with 'A Christmas Story: The Musical'
The Wayne Theatre looks to spread Christmas spirit with 'A Christmas Story: The Musical'

For the next two weekends, residents and theatre fans alike will be able to watch “A Christmas Story: The Musical" at the Wayne Theatre, which opened Thursday, December 9. The show will run through this weekend before beginning it’s final four-day slate of performances, which begin on Thursday, December 16 and conclude with a matinee performance on Sunday, December 19.

