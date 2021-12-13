3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $285,000

Convenience!! Privacy!! Room to enjoy outside living on a huge deck and big yard yet close to Stuarts Draft and to I-81? If this is what you are looking for in an affordable 3 Bdrm 2 Bath Home in Stuarts Draft with a great 1.4 Acre Lot, then this is IT! This home has brand new flooring in all 3 bdrms, hallway and living room. Kitchen is tiled. Kitchen Appliances are Frigidaire Gallery! For those chilly nights, there are gas logs in the gorgeous rock fireplace in the living room. Don't wait! This one won't last long!!