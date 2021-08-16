3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $285,500

Come make this home your own....One Level Living... Newer home (built in 2013) in popular Overlook neighborhood, close in to town of Stuarts Draft. 3 bedroom/2 bath with partially finished basement and attached 2 car garage. One of two homes in this neighborhood with a basement.. everyone has space! Large kitchen with high ceilings and all bedrooms on first level. Basement has entrance to backyard and could be converted to a separate apartment. Currently has a large workshop w/220 amp service, studio/office, roughed in bathroom, panic room, greenhouse, and so much more! Owners have found their forever home out in the country and are moving their crew (pets) for more space. The two buildings in backyard will be taken down. Fenced in backyard for the little ones and pets!