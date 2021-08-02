 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $289,900

Your new home awaits at this charming two story house with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, large fenced in backyard, two car garage and over 2,000 square feet of living space. Nestled on a cul-de-sac in the Forest Springs subdivision. Large front yard, back yard and parking area makes for the perfect place to live and entertain. Won't last long!

