3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $289,900

Home sweet home, is what you will say every time you walk though the door of this well kept home located in popular Forest Springs Estates in Stuarts Draft. This contemporary home boasts an open and BRIGHT kitchen with a breakfast bar and pantry! Additionally you will love the Great living area, 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and loft area! Not to mention gas log fireplace, large deck and great backyard. Schedule your appointment today so you can call this your home sweet home!

