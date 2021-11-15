3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $295,000

One owner gem!! Split Foyer that has all the upgrades. Newly done floors with LVP. Updated kitchen with two pantry cabinets that have pull out trays. Tile backsplash. Finished rec room in the basement that goes to a newly done Trex deck. Private and quiet cul de sac location. The roof, hot water heater, and Trane Heat pump all done in roughly the last 5 years.