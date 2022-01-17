3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $309,900

Built in 2019! Get all the benefits of a newer home without waiting for it to be built. This pristine single level living Ranch is waiting for you. Nestled in the blue ridge mountains, enjoy easy access to major highways, shopping and restaurants while you come home to the privacy of your .46 acre lot. Amenities include vaulted ceilings, open concept floor plan, covered front porch, rear deck and split concept floorplan that allows for private master bedroom. Unfinished basement plumbed for bathroom is ready for an extra 483 SF of living space. Large two car integral garage has plenty of room for care and workshop. Come home to the Valley today!