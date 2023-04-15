No model at this location. Model home located at 241 Vine St, Waynesboro, VA 22980 The Mitchell offers a modern open layout with a spacious great room and dining area. The rear kitchen features plenty of cabinets, counterspace and a pantry as well as the opportunity for a large kitchen island. Upstairs you can enjoy a deluxe owner's suite with very large walk-in closet and dual bowl vanity in the owner's bath. There is also two additional large bedrooms.