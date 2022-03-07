 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $326,900

TO BE BUILT WITH OPTION TO PERSONALIZE! Brooke plan One-Level Living. 1,465 finished sq. ft. on a slab, basement foundation available. Luxury vinyl plank in foyer, kitchen, mud room, dining room, & family room. Walk-in pantry, maple cabinets, granite counter tops, island, stainless appliances side by side fridge. 8 foot ceilings, and cased windows. Laundry room/mud room and all baths feature 13" x 13" ceramic title. 15 SEER HVAC, and programmable thermostat. Security system. No model at this location - Sales office is located at 241 Vine St., Waynesboro, VA 22980. Hours Wednesday through Monday 10-6, Closed Tuesday. Up to $2,500 in closing cost assistance with use of sellers preferred lender and title company!

