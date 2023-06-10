To Be Built The Mitchell offers a modern open layout with a spacious great room and dining area. The rear kitchen features plenty of cabinets, counterspace and a pantry as well as the opportunity for a large kitchen island. Upstairs you can enjoy a deluxe owner's suite with very large walk-in closet and dual bowl vanity in the owner's bath. There is also two additional large bedrooms. No model at this location. Model home located at 241 Vine St, Waynesboro, VA 22980
3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $329,900
