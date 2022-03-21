3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $345,000

What a stunning, solid 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath cape cod! With over 2 acres to stretch out. The home boasts with a whole house generator, white oak flooring in the living room, foyer, and master bedroom, solid oak kitchen cabinets, newer Smart fridge, spacious bedrooms, dining room, garden tub, and walk in shower in the master bath. 10 ft ceiling in the basement, 6 inch walls, quick recovery water heater, 2 furnaces (1 upstairs & 1 on main level) for efficiency, lawnmower garage door in basement, 1 yr old shed and so much more!!!! This home may be just what you are looking for!! Don’t delay make your appointment today!!