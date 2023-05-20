NEW CONSTRUCTION WITH OPTION TO PERSONALIZE! Drew plan 1,564 on a slab. Luxury vinyl plank flooring in foyer and kitchen. Walk-in pantry, stained kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances. 8 foot ceilings, cased windows. Ceramic title in all baths & patio. Two car garage. Security system. 14 SEER HVAC, Electronic Zone Dampening with two thermostats. PHOTOS ARE OF A SIMILAR HOME AND SHOW OPTIONS Ask about our current incentives! No Model at this location - Model home located at 241 Vine St., Waynesboro, VA Open Friday thru Monday 10-6 ~ Closed Tues & Wed. ~ Thrus. 2-6
3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $349,900
