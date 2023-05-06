New, one level town home in popular Stuarts Draft, Fall in love with this stunning home, located in a quiet neighborhood yet convenient to everything! Inside: large family room, open kitchen and dining room combo! Large master suite with walk in shower & walk in closed - beautiful! Two other bedrooms, as well. Flooded with natural light throughout, and with a garage, private yard and patio. No HOA. Owner /Seller will consider a lease purchase for qualified buyer(s) with a non-refundable deposit (which will be credited toward the purchase price). Terms of lease purchase are negotiable.
3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $359,000
