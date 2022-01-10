 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $359,900

Stone Valley rancher.... foyer walks in to the living room with windows galore for natural light. To the left is the dining room area and kitchen that will have white cabinets, granite tops and a bar. Dual pantry closets and a desk area. Master suite has tray ceiling, walk in closet, dual sink vanity and a shower with a seat. Covered rear porch great for early morning coffee drinking. Walk up unfinished bonus area perfect for future expansion or just the ease of storage.

