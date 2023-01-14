 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $369,800

TO BE BUILT WITH OPTION TO PERSONALIZE! One-Level Living. BROOK plan 1,465 finished sq. ft. on a unfinished basement with plumbing rough in. Luxury vinyl plank in foyer and kitchen. Pantry, maple cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances side by side fridge. Cased windows and doors. Laundry room/mud room and all baths feature 13" x 13" ceramic title. 15 SEER HVAC, two programmable thermostats and electronic zone dampening system. Security system. PICTURES ARE OF A FINISHED HOME AND MAY SHOW UPGRADES AND OPTIONS No model at this location - Sales office is located at 241 Vine St., Waynesboro, VA 22980. Hours Thursday 2-6pm, Friday through Monday 10-6, Closed Tuesday. Ask about our current incentives!

