3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $369,900

New, one level town home in popular Stuarts Draft, Fall in love with this stunning home, located in a quiet neighborhood yet convenient to everything! Inside: large family room, open kitchen and dining room combo! Large master suite with walk in shower & walk in closed - beautiful! Two other bedrooms, as well. Flooded with natural light throughout, and with a garage, private yard and patio. No HOA. Owner /Seller will consider a lease purchase for qualified buyer(s) with a non-refundable deposit (which will be credited toward the purchase price). Terms of lease purchase are negotiable.