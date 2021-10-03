 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $374,900

3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $374,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $374,900

Join the A-List on our website and stay tuned for updates and be sure to follow us on Facebook for the very latest. New Construction Chesapeake Plan with front porch. Main Level Owners Bedroom. 2,043 finished sq. ft. on slab foundation. With secondary bedrooms on the main level. LVP in all common areas. Tile floors and surrounds in all baths. Gourmet kitchen, 42" cabinets and granite counter tops, SS appliances, wall oven/microwave combo. 9 ft. ceilings & cased double hung windows. 15 SEER HVAC and programmable stat. 12x14 paver patio. Security system. SOME PHOTOS ARE OF A MODEL HOME actual photos coming soon.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Historic gristmill to take spotlight at Mill Day
Local News

Historic gristmill to take spotlight at Mill Day

  • Updated

Mill Day is free and open to the public. In addition to having the rare opportunity to see a working gristmill, there will be traditional craft demonstrations, displays of antique farm equipment, games, farm tours, and hiking on the Marl Creek Trail.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert