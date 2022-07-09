3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $374,900

TO BE BUILT WITH OPTION TO PERSONALIZE! Brooke plan One-Level Living. 1,465 finished sq. ft. on a unfinished basement with plumbing rough in. Luxury vinyl plank in foyer, kitchen, mud room, dining room, & family room. Walk-in pantry, maple cabinets, granite counter tops, island, stainless appliances side by side fridge. 8 foot ceilings, and cased windows. Laundry room/mud room and all baths feature 13" x 13" ceramic title. 15 SEER HVAC, and programmable thermostat. Security system. No model at this location - Sales office is located at 241 Vine St., Waynesboro, VA 22980. Hours Thursday 2-6pm, Friday through Monday 10-6, Closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Ask about our current incentives!