3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $374,900

MOVE-IN NOW - NEW CONSTRUCTION Chesapeake Plan w/ Main Level Owners Bedroom. 2,042 finished sq. ft. on slab. With secondary bedrooms on the main level. Luxury vinyl plank flooring in foyer, kitchen casual dining, and great room. Tile floors and surrounds in all baths. 42" maple cabinets and granite counter tops, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances double ovens side by side fridge. 9 ft. ceilings & cased windows. His and her walk-in closets and owners bath vanities. 12 X 14 Patio. 14 SEER HVAC and programmable stat. Security system. PHOTOS ARE OF A MODEL HOME. Up to $2,500 in closing cost assistance with use of sellers preferred lender and title company. No model home at this location - visit our model home at 149 Willowshire Ct., Waynesboro VA