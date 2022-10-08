 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $389,900

New Construction in Stone Valley Community! Open floor plan with classic contemporary finishing touches. Two toned custom kitchen. White cabinets and a cherry island with bar stool seating. Master suite has roomy bathroom with dual separate sinks and walk in shower. Rear covered concrete porch. Front entry garage with pull down storage.

