TO BE BUILT WITH OPTION TO PERSONALIZE! One-Level Living. Chesapeake plan 1,912 finished sq. ft. Luxury vinyl plank in foyer and kitchen. Pantry, maple cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances side by side fridge. Cased windows and doors. Laundry room/mud room and all baths feature 13" x 13" ceramic title. 15 SEER HVAC, two programmable thermostats and electronic zone dampening system. Security system. The Chesapeake 1,912 Square Feet | 3 Bedrooms | 2 Baths | 2-Car Garage - Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring in Foyer, Kitchen, Living, and Dining Room - Stainless Steel Frigidaire Appliances Upgraded Designer Features Included - 14'x14' Concrete Patio - Security System Ask about Current Incentives with use of preferred lender and title company! Main Level Living Model Home located at 241 Vine Street, Waynesboro, VA.
3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
John Baugher served Waynesboro for decades as the owner of an auto dealership and as a selfless community person devoted to helping others.
The gesture has sparked much debate, especially on social media. Some have criticized Reese, while others have defended her actions.
Dairy Queen has released its summer menu with two new flavors, three returning flavors and a special deal to celebrate.
A Charlottesville mother who worked in and supported child advocacy organizations has been arrested and indicted on federal allegations that s…
Waynesboro improves to 4-2 with the win and hosts Riverheads on Tuesday.