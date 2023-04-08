TO BE BUILT WITH OPTION TO PERSONALIZE! One-Level Living. Chesapeake plan 1,912 finished sq. ft. Luxury vinyl plank in foyer and kitchen. Pantry, maple cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances side by side fridge. Cased windows and doors. Laundry room/mud room and all baths feature 13" x 13" ceramic title. 15 SEER HVAC, two programmable thermostats and electronic zone dampening system. Security system. The Chesapeake 1,912 Square Feet | 3 Bedrooms | 2 Baths | 2-Car Garage - Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring in Foyer, Kitchen, Living, and Dining Room - Stainless Steel Frigidaire Appliances Upgraded Designer Features Included - 14'x14' Concrete Patio - Security System Ask about Current Incentives with use of preferred lender and title company! Main Level Living Model Home located at 241 Vine Street, Waynesboro, VA.