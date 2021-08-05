CELEBRATE THE SUMMER OF "YES!" YES-Our Models and Sales Offices are now fully open for walk-ins and appointments! YES-We do have homes available for sale! YES-We'd love to talk to you about how you can buy a new home this summer! Join the A-List on our website and stay tuned for updates and be sure to follow us on Facebook for the very latest. Under Construction Chesapeake Plan with front porch. Main Level Owners Bedroom. 2,043 finished sq. ft. on slab foundation. With secondary bedrooms on the main level. LVP in all common areas. Tile floors and surrounds in all baths. Gourmet kitchen, 42" cabinets and granite counter tops, SS appliances, wall oven/microwave combo. 9 ft. ceilings & cased double hung windows. 15 SEER HVAC and programmable stat. 12x14 paver patio. Security system. SOME PHOTOS ARE OF A MODEL HOME actual photos coming soon.
3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $409,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The 2021-22 school year hasn’t even started yet, and the head-coaching carousel is still spinning.
- Updated
Waynesboro is about to see an increase in business.
- Updated
Jen Jones with the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center in Staunton said she was “heartbroken” by the school board’s decision and thinks transgender students will now not feel safe attending Augusta County schools.
- Updated
The speakers who opposed the policies voiced concerns about safety issues, parental and privacy rights, and religious freedom.
- Updated
Waynesboro Public Schools announced Wednesday night on Facebook it will have a mask mandate afterall because of the high COVID-19 transmission rate in Waynesboro.
- Updated
Starting Sept. 1, Virginia will require most state employees to show proof of vaccination or subscribe to weekly COVID-19 testing if they refuse.
- Updated
The delta variant is spreading throughout Virginia and Waynesboro is no exception, according to health officials.
- Updated
The Augusta County School Board members did not hide their frustrations on Thursday night.
- Updated
Recyclops, a monthly subscription service offering curbside and doorstep recycling pickup, just recently began offering its services in Harrisonburg and Staunton. The company is hoping to begin service in Waynesboro sometime in early or mid-September.
One of the best-known wild horses roaming North Carolina’s Outer Banks was found dead on a beach over the weekend and experts suspect heat may have been a factor. Hazel, as the horse was known, was believed to be nearly 30 years old. Her death comes when some areas of the Outer Banks have had a daily heat index near 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. “Hazel lived and died ...