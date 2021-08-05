 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $409,900
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $409,900

3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $409,900

CELEBRATE THE SUMMER OF "YES!" YES-Our Models and Sales Offices are now fully open for walk-ins and appointments! YES-We do have homes available for sale! YES-We'd love to talk to you about how you can buy a new home this summer! Join the A-List on our website and stay tuned for updates and be sure to follow us on Facebook for the very latest. Under Construction Chesapeake Plan with front porch. Main Level Owners Bedroom. 2,043 finished sq. ft. on slab foundation. With secondary bedrooms on the main level. LVP in all common areas. Tile floors and surrounds in all baths. Gourmet kitchen, 42" cabinets and granite counter tops, SS appliances, wall oven/microwave combo. 9 ft. ceilings & cased double hung windows. 15 SEER HVAC and programmable stat. 12x14 paver patio. Security system. SOME PHOTOS ARE OF A MODEL HOME actual photos coming soon.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Well-known wild horse is found dead on Outer Banks beach. Heat may have been a factor.
State and Regional News

Well-known wild horse is found dead on Outer Banks beach. Heat may have been a factor.

One of the best-known wild horses roaming North Carolina’s Outer Banks was found dead on a beach over the weekend and experts suspect heat may have been a factor. Hazel, as the horse was known, was believed to be nearly 30 years old. Her death comes when some areas of the Outer Banks have had a daily heat index near 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. “Hazel lived and died ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert