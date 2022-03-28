3 Bedroom Home in Stuarts Draft - $410,000

Panoramic Views of the Blue Ridge Mountains! Move-in ready 3 Bedroom / 3 Full Bathroom Ranch Home on .68 acre lot. Walk into the open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and beautiful maple cabinets. Walkout to the large elevated rear deck and enjoy the pastoral and mountain views. Split Floorplan provides privacy for Main Bedroom. Finished basement affords flexibility for additional bedroom, office space, exercise room or entertainment space with wetbar. Two car garage include large storage closet and room for work area. Rear yard includes partially fenced yard and patio for enjoying your outdoor space. Come home to the Valley today!