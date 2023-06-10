UNDER CONSTRUCTION *Photos may depict different upgrades or options not included in this home. No model at this location. Model home located at 241 Vine St, Waynesboro, VA 22980 We designed this gorgeous two-story home just for you at Overlook in Stuarts Draft and it's available as soon as November! - 1,560 sq ft on two levels featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2-car garage - Seaboard Exterior Elevation - Flashy upgrades including Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP), granite countertops, ceramic tile in baths, and deck with stairs - Great location convenient to nearby shopping and dining with a better commute - Easy access to Staunton, Charlottesville, and Harrisonburg