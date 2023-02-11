TO BE BUILT WITH OPTION TO PERSONALIZE Chesapeake Plan w/ Main Level Owners Bedroom. on an unfinished basement w/ plumbing rough in. 1,912 finished sq. ft. With secondary bedrooms on the main level. Luxury vinyl plank flooring in foyer, kitchen and casual dining. Tile floors and surrounds in all baths. 42" maple cabinets and granite counter tops, island, stainless appliances w/side by side fridge, large pantry. 9 ft. ceilings & cased windows. Walk-in closets 14 SEER HVAC. Security system. PHOTOS ARE OF A MODEL HOME. No model home at this location - visit our model home at 241 Vine St., Waynesboro, VA 22980 Friday thru Monday 10-6:00 Closed Tues & Wednesday